Manoj Tiwari Reacts To Links Of Left In JNU Violence, Slams Oppn For 'misleading Students'

After the explosive revelations by the Delhi police regarding the violence at the JNU campus, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari came out to slam the opposition and left parties for constantly engaging in "misleading students" when election season approaches. The Delhi Police on Friday came out with substantial proof regarding links of Left including the JNUSU President in the JNU campus violence. Speaking on this, Manoj Tiwari alleged that the parties who sit in the opposition try to gang up and mislead the students down the wrong path. He also warned the AAP and the Congress that "the people of Delhi were watching them."

"The investigation report in the JNU case has exposed the real face of the Left. Whenever elections happen, the Left does something to mislead the youth. After being rejected, these people form a gang to mislead the students. After today's report, it is clear that AAP, Congress' main motive is to gang up in opposition against the party that has gotten the election mandate by the citizens. The people of Delhi are watching this."

Delhi Police: 'JNUSU members mainly behind attack'

Four days after the Delhi police's Crime Branch started an investigation, Delhi Police Crime Branch SIT head DCP Joy Thirke, on Friday, briefed the media on the ongoing investigation. Revealing that the JNUSU comprising of SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF were responsible for all attacks on January 3, 4 and 5 incident, he stated 9 students have been identified from the viral videos and photos - mainly belonging to the four organizations. The police also stated that the briefing was one of the many in the ongoing investigation to quell misinformation. Two of the nine identified attackers are from ABVP. Moreover, ruling the role of outsiders, as highly unlikely, he stated that the campus was sprawling and that the masked mob mainly comprised of Left students.

