Man's Body Found 4 Years After Wife & Lover Killed And Buried Him At Home In Ghaziabad

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a woman and her boyfriend have been arrested on Monday, November 14, after the skeletal remains of the woman's husband were recovered from her boyfriend's home in Ghaziabad.

As per reports, the woman named Savita was allegedly in a relationship with her neighbour Arun, four years ago, and together they allegedly killed her husband, Chandraveer, following which, they buried him in a six-feet-deep pit, in the year 2018.

To deflect the police, Savita filed a kidnap case about her husband in 2018, putting all the blame on the husband's younger brother.

Man's body found 4 years in UP

The Ghaziabad police informed, "Under the direction of SSP Muniraj Gobu, crime branch and police station Nandgram disclosed the murder of a person named Chandraveer alias Pappu, who was missing for 4 years, the lover along with his wife was arrested, the accused had murdered and buried the dead body in the house. The body of the deceased and the dead body used in the incident was recovered."

Speaking to the press on the case, the Ghaziabad SP said, "In 2018, a complaint was registered in the police station under section 364 of IPC (kidnapping), as Chandraveer had gone missing. The police had tried their best to search for him, but couldn't, so the case was closed. Now the crime branch had received some leads, on the basis of which, we reopened the case, dug up information and learned that the complainant and her boyfriend killed her husband four years ago, and buried him 6 to 7 feet deep pit."