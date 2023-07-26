Last Updated:

Man's Body Found Hanging From Tree In Noida, Police Suspects Suicide

Press Trust Of India
A 50-year-old man's body was found hanging from a tree along a service road in Noida, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, officials said on Tuesday.

The police said the man took the extreme step due to domestic disputes.

“The body was found near the FNG service road, under Sector 63 police station limits, by passersby who alerted the police about it,” a police spokesperson said.

“The man has been identified as Anuj Prasad, a native of Sheikhpura in Bihar who was currently working here and living in the Chhijarsi colony. A suicide note has been found from the spot which stated that he took the extreme step due to domestic disputes,” the official said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings were carried out. 

