Maoist Camp Busted In Odisha, Ammunition Seized

Security personnel in Odisha has busted a Maoist camp following a gunfight with the naxals along the Malkangiri-Koraput border in the state and seized arms and ammunition from the area, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

A top Andhra Pradesh-based Maoist leader Suresh Surana, who was camping in the region, however, managed to flee, he said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of jawans from district voluntary forces, special operations group and the BSF launched a search operation on Wednesday at Badili hill, where the naxals were camping, Malkangiri SP Prahalad Meena told reporters during a press meet.

The Maoists, on seeing the security personnel approaching them, opened fire, leading to a gun battle between the two sides which lasted for around two hours.

"Suresh Surana, a top CPI(Maoist) leader from Andhra Pradesh, managed to escape the area along with his accomplices. They are suspected to have fled to the neighbouring state,” he said.

One gun, six live cartridges, four detonators, two walkie-talkie, uniforms and posters were recovered from the Maoist camp during the operation.

"We have intensified search operations in Malkagiri along the Andhra border," the SP added.