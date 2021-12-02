Maoist Militia Members Surrender In Telangana

Three Village Committee members and two women militia members of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday.

The five worked as Village Committee members and Militia members for banned CPI (Maoist) Party for Cherla LOS (local organisation squad), police said.

With regular community policing, villagers and their relatives convinced them to surrender before Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said.

The senior police official again appealed to all Dalam members and militia members to contact their relatives or Police and to surrender and live better life.

