Maoist Wanted In 17 Cases, Surrenders Before Police In Jharkhand

A Maoist, carrying a Rs 15-lakh bounty on his head, surrendered before security forces in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Wednesday, police said.

Press Trust Of India
CPI (Maoist) ‘regional commander’ Aman Ganjhu alias Anil Ganjhu was active in the banned organisation since 2004, and was wanted in 17 cases in Jharkhand’s Garhwa and Latehar districts, Inspector General of Police (Operations) Amol Vishnukant Homkar said.

Under the state government’s surrender policy, 13 Maoists have surrendered in 2022, and 40 red rebels have done so in the past three years, Homkar said.

“Casteism prevailed in the organisation. This is why I decided to surrender and join the mainstream,” Ganjhu said. 

