Marathas from Marathwada with Nizam-era records to get Kunbi caste certificates: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has made a big announcement regarding Maratha reservation. The Chief Minister has announced that those who have revenue and educational records from the Nizam era will be given Kunbi certificates.

"In today's cabinet meeting it has been decided that the people who have documents that date back to the Nizam era will be given 'Kunbi' certificates,” said Shinde while addressing the media.

A committee on issuing ‘Kunbi’ certificates, says CM Shinde

He further said that “additionally, a committee headed by retired Justice Sandeep Shinde will look into this matter and will submit its report in a month.”

This committee will check the revenue, educational and related records and determine the procedure (SOP) for issuing 'Kunbi' certificates to the Maratha community having Nizam era 'Kunbi' records as per demand and conducting statutory and administrative investigation of such cases. The committee will prepare a report in this regard and submit it to the government in a month, posted CMO Maharashtra on X, formerly Twitter.

“Retired judge. Under the chairmanship of Sandeep Shinde, Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue Department, Principal Secretary of Law and Justice Department, and Collectors of all concerned districts will serve as members. Also the Divisional Commissioner of Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar) will be the member secretary of the committee. The previous committee under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department will also work to provide supplementary information to this committee,” Chief Minister Shinde said.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also spoke on the lathi-charge incident and said, “The government has relieved the SP, Add. SP there...Action will be taken against the ones who are found guilty.”

He further assured the people of Maharashtra that “the government is in favour of giving reservations to the Maratha community.."

CM’s step following Manoj Jarange’s massive protest

The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s decision on the reservation comes after a local Maratha leader, Manoj Jarange-Patil, led hundreds of protesters on Friday (September 1). He along with the protesters have been sitting on a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village with the demand for Maratha reservations in education and government jobs.

Soon after Jarange’s health deteriorated on the fourth day of the fast-unto-death agitation, the police intervened and started the lathi charge stirring politics in the state of Maharashtra.