Marital Rape Hearing: HC Bench Split On Verdict; Case Expected To Move To Supreme Court

The two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday pronounced a split verdict on a plea seeking to criminalize marital rape. While Justice Rajiv Shakdher ruled in favour of criminalizing marital rape, Justice Hari Shankar disagreed, holding that Exception 2 to IPC Section 375 (rape) doesn't violate the Constitution as it's based on 'intelligible differentia'.

According to the order passed by the bench, Justice Rajiv Shakdher held that husbands can be held 'criminally liable' for sexual relations without the consent of the wife. On the other hand, Justice C Harishankar expressed his disagreement with this view.

The court was dealing with a batch of petitions seeking to strike down Exception 2 granted to husbands under the Indian rape law. Exception 2 underlines that sexual intercourse by a man with his wife is not rape unless she is below 15 years of age. The pleas filed by the NGOs All India Democratic Women's Association and RIT Foundation had challenged the exception to IPC Section 375 (rape). The matter is now expected to be heard before a larger bench, or be moved to the Supreme Court.

Submissions in Delhi High Court

During the proceedings, amicus curiae Rebecca John informed the court about countries where marital rape is criminalised. John had told Delhi HC that there can be a 'legitimate expectation' regarding sex in a marriage, but it cannot lead to forceful sex with the wife.

Other sections like 498A of the Indian Penal Code, which is meant to address grievances of a wedlock woman deal with specific crime and the crime of rape is outside their purview, she had said, adding that Section 498A cannot be used as an alternative for Section 375 as every offence is distinct in nature.

Notably, in February, the court had refused to grant further time to the Centre to make its stand clear on the issue of criminalising marital rape and had reserved judgement on the pleas. The Centre submitted that it has sent a communication to all states and Union territories asking for their comments on the issue and urged the court that the proceedings be adjourned till such time the inputs are received.

However, the bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar said it was not possible to adjourn an ongoing matter as there is 'no terminal date' by when the Centre's consultations will be over on the issue. The High Court had previously granted two weeks time to the Centre to state its stand on the petitions.

