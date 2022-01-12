'Married Or Unmarried, Every Woman Has Right To Say No': Delhi HC On Marital Rape

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday made noteworthy observations while hearing the petitions relating to the criminalisation of marital rape. The court questioned how the dignity of a married woman is not affected as that of an unmarried woman when her husband imposes himself on her. It further asserted that irrespective of marital status, every woman has the right to say ‘no’ to a non-consensual sexual act.

The Division Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar remarked that marital status cannot put the crime on a different pedestal as a woman remains a woman. “Just because she is married, does she lose her right to say ‘no’?" it asked.

Justice Shakdher's question came when the court was informed by Delhi Government counsel that women, subjected to marital rape can seek remedy under section 498 A of IPC but not under section 375 (rape). To this, the court said, the exception from prosecution given to husbands under section 375 has created a firewall and the court has to see if the firewall violates Articles 14 (equality before law) and 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.

“It affects an unmarried woman’s dignity but it does not affect the dignity of a married woman. How is it? What is the answer to this? Does she lose her right to say ‘no’? Have 50 countries (which have made marital rape an offence) got it wrong?" it asked.

"No means no"

The Delhi HC court also cited an example saying, "if a woman is having a menstrual cycle and the husband says he wants to have sex and brutalizes her. Isn’t it an offense?" The counsel replied, it is an offence but not under Section 375 (rape) of IPC.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher remarked that when a girlfriend or live-in partner says no, it is an offense. "The relationship cannot put it on a different pedestal. A woman remains a woman," he added.

The court will continue hearing the matter on Wednesday relating to the criminalization of marital rape. The petitioners include NGOs RIT Foundation and All India Democratic Women's Association who have challenged an exception to Section 375 and of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agency)