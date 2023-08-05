A sensational incident of bombing has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, where a man was attacked by two youths reportedly on late Thursday night. Video footage of the incident has come to fore, wherein two masked youths were seen hurling bombs at a man late at night. The incident claimed to have taken place under the jurisdiction of the Kareli Police Station area. The police have registered a case into the matter and an inquiry has been initiated.

According to the sources, the victim has been identified as Mohammad Oman alias Ashu, who is said to have escaped the bomb attack narrowly with minor injuries. The police are trying to identify the attackers. A search operation has been launched to nab the accused as quickly as possible.

Search operation on to nab accused

As per reports, a 43-second video clip of the incident captured on CCTV has surfaced, wherein it can be seen that two masked miscreants are hurling bombs at another person. It is being claimed that two bombs were hurled at the victim, which led to minor injuries to him. He even fell on the ground due to the blast. However, he somehow got up and escaped from the spot. On the other hand the two accused too were seen fleeing the spot after hurling bombs. The entire incident got captured on the CCTV installed in the area.

Earlier, an incident of bombing had rocked the city of Prayagraj, during the sensational killing of Umesh Pal, a prime witness in BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case on February 24th. The accused were captured hurling bombs before shooting Umesh Pal and his two security personnel.



The local police have registered a case against the two accused on the statement of the victim and further legal action is being taken.