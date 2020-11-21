Masood Azhar's Brother Abdul Rauf Asgar Was Tasked To Carry Out Repeat Of Pulwama: Sources

The terror attack averted by security forces in Jammu's Nagrota on Wednesday was planned by Pakistan's ISI, ANI sources have reported. The news agency has gathered input suggesting that Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI had tasked the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to carry out a suicide attack similar to the Pulwama attack in February 2019. Furthermore, ANI sources have also reported that the charge of carrying out the attack was given to JeM chief Masood Azhar's brother Abdul Rauf Asgar.

Detailing the plan of the foiled terror attack, sources informed that a meeting was held in Jaish headquarters in Bahawalpur, in the presence of Maulana Abu Jundal and Mufti Tauseef along with two ISI officers. After the initial planning, the four terrorists chosen had to undergo suicide attack training to inflict maximum damage in the valley. The terrorists infiltrated into the Indian territory through the Samba sector and were picked up in a truck to be transported to Kathua. As soon as the terrorists entered India, they were in constant touch with their handler Abdul Rauf Asgar and their operational commander in Kashmir - Muhammed Asgar Khan.

JeM terrorists neutralized in Nagrota

Security forces neutralized 4 JeM terrorists on Thursday morning in an encounter near Ban toll plaza in Jammu's Nagrota at the Jammu and Kashmir highway. The terrorists hiding in the truck were intercepted by Jammu and Kashmir Police at 4:30 am. The encounter lasted for over four hours and all four terrorists were eliminated. Forces recovered a huge cache of ammunition from the truck in which the terrorists were travelling. This included AK series rifles, 11 grenades, 3 pistols and RDX to carry out explosions in the valley. IG Jammu Mukesh Singh indicated that these terrorists were planning a big attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He also added that the terrorists were trying to disrupt the upcoming DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Due to the strong anti-infiltration grid established by the Indian security forces, Pakistan is unable to infiltrate terrorists or weapons into the valley to increase violence levels. Pakistan's ISI has been given an ultimatum to push in maximum infiltrators along with weapons into Kashmir before the onset of winters when the undergrowth/bushes in most infiltration prone areas will die down due to dew & snowfall.

India Warns Pakistan

On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed its strong concern to Pakistan and issued a statement after security forces foiled the attempt of a terror attack by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The MEA in its statement said that JeM has been part of several attacks in India, including the Pulwama attack in February 2019 and this time the attack was planned to disrupt the process of local DDC elections in J&K. MEA has also reiterated India's demand that Pakistan fulfill its international obligations and bilateral commitments to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism.

Please see our Press Release on the strong concerns conveyed to Pakistan on the terror attack planned by Jaish-e-Mohammed in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/jsqCmTjArb — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) November 21, 2020

