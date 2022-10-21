A scuffle broke out between two groups of residents during the election for residents' body at the Hyde Park Society in Sector 78 in Noida on Thursday.

A violent clash broke out between two groups supporting different candidates for the President post of the Apartment Owners Association in Hyde Park residential society.

Following the clash, two women sustained injuries in the pandemonium. The video of the scuffle that took place last night has been surfacing on social media and shows a woman holding a female guard with her hair. Some guards were waving sticks and warning residents, but the clash continued.

Not just the residents, but even the guards were also seen fighting with sticks. As per Gautam Buddha Nagar Police, the dispute was going on between the two parties in the society under the police station Sector-113 area regarding the post of AOA President, in which a case has been registered under Section 107/116 of CrPC.

Additional DCP Ashutosh Dwivedi said that the investigation was underway and the police are scouring security camera footage to identify the accused. "Two groups of people supporting different candidates for the post of Apartment Owners Association President of Noida's Hyde Park society got into a clash yesterday. Two women had minor injuries," DCP Noida told.

On Thursday, there was a brawl between Pushpendra Paksha and Dinesh Negi Paksha, in which the society guards assaulted Dinesh Negi Paksha, police said. "Based on the complaint of the victim, necessary legal action is being taken. Two guards have been taken into custody by the police and CCTVs are being watched. Peace and order are maintained at the spot," the police added.

IMAGE: ANI