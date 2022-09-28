In a massive development on Tuesday, the Union government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organizations for a period of 5 years. Besides the PFI, its affiliates- Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have been declared as "unlawful associations" in exercise of the powers under the UAPA. This comes in the wake of massive pan-India raids against the PFI in which multiple people were arrested.

Here are the reasons for the PFI ban:

The PFI utilises the mass outreach and funding capacity of its affiliates for strengthening its capability for unlawful activities

While the PFI and its affiliates operate as socio-economic, educational and political organizations, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalise a particular section of society towards undermining democracy and show disrespect towards the constitutional set-up of the country

They have been engaging in unlawful activities which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country

They have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony and supporting militancy

Some of the PFI's founding members are leaders of the outlawed SIMI

The PFI has links with proscribed outfits such as Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh and ISIS

Investigations in various cases have revealed that the PFI and its cadres have been engaging in violent and subversive acts

These acts include chopping off a limb of a professor, cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organizations espousing other faiths, obtaining explosives to target powerful people and places and destruction of property

The office-bearers and cadres of the PFI along with others are raising funds from within India and abroad through the banking channels, hawala etc., projecting them as legitimate and using them to carry out various criminal, unlawful and terrorist activities in the country

The governments of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat recommended a ban on the PFI

Read MHA notificaton here:

Crackdown on PFI

Formed in 2006, the PFI has come under the scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-social and anti-national activities. Its political front- the SDPI came into existence in 2009 and has contested elections. In April 2021, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Centre is in the process of banning PFI. On September 22, the ED, NIA and state police conducted raids at 93 locations in 15 states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur.

These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with 5 cases registered by the NIA. This was based on the inputs and evidence that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organizations. During the raids, incriminating documents, cash, sharp-edged weapons and a large number of digital devices were seized.

Moreover, a total of 45 PFI members including 19 from Kerala, 11 from Tamil Nadu, 7 from Karnataka, 4 from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Rajasthan, and one each from UP and Telangana were arrested. As per sources, the operation was codenamed 'Operation Lotus' and involved months of planning and coordination with the involvement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. In the second phase of this operation a day earlier, more than 247 people allegedly linked with PFI were detained or arrested in searches across 7 states.