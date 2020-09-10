Massive Crackdown On Drugs, Bengaluru Police Seizes 1352 Kgs Of Marijuana

Bengaluru police are on a drug-seizing spree. In a big crackdown in Bengaluru, the police has seized 1352 kg of marijuana in the state.

Sheshadripuram Police had a specific lead - a person identified as Jnanshekar selling marijuana in an auto in small quantities near Om Shakthi Temple near VV Giri Colony. He was arrested and the cops seized up to 2kg and 100 grams of marijuana. When he was taken into custody and enquired, that's when the Bengaluru police unearthed the fact that this network involved Vijayapura, Bidar, and Kalaburgi districts of north Karnataka.

Talking exclusively to Republic Media network, DCP west MN Anucheth said, “We found out that drugs used to come from Orissa and to Telangana and from Telangana to Karnataka. These people used to distribute from there, and they used to go in vehicles to buy vegetables but they used to transport marijuana in vegetable vans. Here in Kalaburgi, in the farmhouse, they had sheep farming and in that they had dug a cave to hide marijuana. There, we found 1.2 ton of marijuana, then we seized 150 kg of marijuana from the distributor in Vijayapura. We are going up the chain, this is the new route where the peddlers are found.”

The network of marijuana starts from Orissa, according to the investigating officer. Marijuana was cultivated in Orissa and supplied to other states. It is supplied from Orissa to Karnataka, Telangana, Andra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Police also believe that the network might be larger than these states and will be revealed in the course of the investigation.

Talking to Republic TV, Police Commissioner of Bengaluru Kamal Pant said, “This was coming originally from Orissa through Telangana in vegetable trucks and was stored here. From here, they used to supply to wherever it was required. We have arrested 2 people from Bengaluru. So, we will be questioning them about where all they supplied, who all are their bulk buyers, and where they were sending the substance to. We will investigate further and understand the network.”

Modus of operandi:

Jnanshekar shared the information with the police that he gets marijuana from a distributor named Siddhunath in Bidar. Siddhunath in the investigation has revealed that he gets banned substance from Kalaburgi district’s Chandrakanth and Nagagnath. Police arrested Chandrakanth and Nagagnath near a toll booth in the district.

Peddlers confessed to the crime and informed the police that they used to take vans from Karnataka and Telangana to Orissa on the pretext of buying vegetables. From there, they used to shift the marijuana in sealed consignment to Karnataka. Here, in the sheep farm, they used to hide marijuana in a cave, which was dug only for that. From there, they used to supply to other places.

Accused arrested in the case:

Jnanshekar, Gayathri Nagar, Bengaluru we’re key areas where the auto driver supplied marijuana to college students.

Siddhunath from Sindagi Taluk, Vijayapura was a marijuana distributor to Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Naganath, from Aurad Taluk, Bidar, used to regularly peddle marijuana in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana.

Chandrakanth, from Kalaburgi District used to procure marijuana from Orissa and Andra Pradesh.

