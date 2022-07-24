Massive Crackdown On Mining Mafia In Haryana After DSP's Killing, Mega Ops Launched

A massive crackdown on the mania mafia has been initiated after a deputy superintendent of police was mowed down in Mewat. The Haryana Police has launched a special operation 'Clean Campaign' to wipe out the illegal mining mafia in the Nuh district. In just two days, action has been taken against more than 300 vehicles, and challans have been slapped against 236 vehicles. The police have seized 60 vehicles under the Mining Act, and 27 vehicles under provisions of the CrPC. More than 1,500 jawans from Palwal, Rewari, Gurugram, Narnol, Faridabad districts are running search operations in Nuh district.

Speaking on the operation, Nuh SP Varun Singla said, "Under search operations, we had information and took action against those involved in illegal activities. 236 vehicles that did not have proper papers have been seized and 60 vehicles have been found connected with illegal mining. 27 vehicles that were stolen and used were also found. This operation clean will be a long-term operation."

Nuh SP Varun Singla added, "Our operations are moving ahead. Will see if we have to take this to other villages. Our 1,500 jawans involved in this action."

Haryana DSP mowed down by mafia

In a shocking incident in Haryana, Tauru DSP Surender Singh was crushed to death by the illegal mining mafia which mowed him down near Nuh's Pachgaon on July 19, close to Gugugram. The DSP died on the spot and his body was found in an open dumpster. Surender Singh was due for retirement soon, sources said.

The incident occurred when the DSP went for a surprise inspection to the area based on a tip-off. The trucks did not have the authority to move the mining stones from the area. When the DSP tried to stop it, the truck driver allegedly drove over the cop and killed him on the spot.

Three more accused were arrested on Saturday in connection with the case, taking the total number of people held in the case to six. In a new twist, the lawyer of arrested accused Ikkar, the helper of the truck which ran over the Tauru DSP Surendra Singh claimed his client is mentally ill. Ikkar was arrested on the day of the incident. Bhuru alias Taufiq, and Asru alias Assaruddin, both residents of Pachgaon village, and Lambu alias Isuf of Gandwa village in Rajasthan's Alwar district were arrested on Saturday.

