Massive Crackdown On PFI Over Anti-CAA Violence; ED Raids 26 Locations Country-wide

In a massive crackdown on Popular Front of India (PFI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided 26 locations across the country in connection with the radical group's alleged links with the anti-CAA protests and the Delhi riots of February. Republic Media Network has learnt that PFI's role in allegedly fuelling the violence has emerged through copious amounts of transactions to and from the outfit's bank accounts during the riots.

The scrutiny of transactions into PFI's bank accounts has revealed that Rs 120 crore was credited into its accounts including Rs 50 lakh from foreign entities, some which lacked FCRA approval. This massive amount was then allegedly funnelled and withdrawn from the outfit's accounts across the country, including branches located at the hub of riot-hit areas, leaving only a nominal amount as balance.

The ED is attempting to establish the link between the credited funds and the withdrawal of huge amounts of money to the outfit's alleged involvement in fuelling the Delhi riots and the anti-CAA protests that took place in the country. The agency has also established that the outfit received funds during the Shaheen Bagh protests.

26 locations raided

As per sources, the ED raided 26 premises in nine states linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) including those of its chairman O M Abdul Salam and Kerala state chief Nasarudheen Elamarom today. The premises of Salam and Elamarom, also PFI's national secretary, were also raided apart from some other office bearers of the organisation.

Searches were conducted in Chennai, Tenkasi and Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Bengaluru, Darbhanga and Purnea (Bihar), Lucknow and Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh), Aurangabad in Maharashtra, Kolkata and Murshidabad (West Bengal), Jaipur, Shaheen Bagh area in Delhi and in Kochi, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram districts of Kerala under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED has clubbed multiple money laundering cases against PFI into one which is being probed against the outfit and those linked to it. The investigation agency has also sent a report in this connection to the Union Home Ministry.

