Massive Phishing Attack Expected In India By 'malicious Actors', Centre Issues Advisory

After the massive cyberattack in Australia, the Government of India has issued a warning against a potential cyberattack in India soon. The government’s cybersecurity agency - Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on Sunday issued a detailed advisory reporting that certain 'malicious actors' were planning a large-scale phishing attack against Indian individuals and businesses.

The CERT-In in its advisory stated that such an activity was going to be carried out under the garb of spreading 'COVID initiatives' impersonating government agencies and departments. It added that as per intelligence the attack was going to be carried out against 2 million individuals via email which would be sent in the pretext of 'free COVID testing' targetting individuals of Delhi, Mumbai Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad using email IDs such as "ncov2019@gov.in".

"The phishing campaign is expected to use malicious emails under the pretext of local authorities in charge of dispensing government-funded Covid-19 support initiatives. Such emails are designed to drive recipients towards fake websites where they are deceived into downloading malicious files or entering personal and financial information," said CERT-In, in the advisory asking the public to refrain from opening unsolicited emails, attachments and sharing private information.

Here is Centre's advisory

CERT-In issued advisory on COVID 19-related Phishing Attack Campaign by Malicious Actors. pic.twitter.com/x8WO3TseCM — CERT-In (@IndianCERT) June 20, 2020

The advisory comes against the backdrop of the cyber-attacks being witnessed by countries such as Japan, Vietnam, and latest Australia. According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, the cyberattacks were “95% or more” likely to have been launched from China based on their massive scale and intensity. Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has dismissed the speculations around its country's role calling them “totally baseless nonsense”.

