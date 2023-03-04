Haryana sarpanches clashed with cops in Panchkula amid protests against the state's e-tendering policy. Police removed tents of protestors led by the Haryana Sarpanches Association after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the police to vacate the Chandigarh-Panchkula road which had been blocked by protestors. Following the police action, protesting sarpanches said they will return in large numbers and called on Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to resolve the problem within March 9. They further said they will march to the Chief Minister's residence in Karnal.

Haryana sarpanches have been protesting for the last few days against the newly-introduced e-tendering policy claiming the digital system will create hindrances in development work.

What is the new e-tendering system?

The e-tendering system was introduced by the Haryana government two years ago. The new system was aimed at bringing in transparency, accountability, and ensure faster execution of infrastructure projects in the state’s villages.

Under the new system, a village panchayat can carry out works up to Rs 2 lakh on their own, while the projects of higher value have to be carried out through e-tendering.

The government’s attempt was seen as a move to curb powers of village heads, or sarpanches. Although introduced two years ago, the opposition to it began around two months ago after the panchayat elections were held in Haryana in November 2022.

Khattar govt defends e-tendering system

Defending the new e-tendering system, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the e-tendering system has been implemented in Panchayati Raj institutions to bring transparency to development works.

Meanwhile, the Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Singh Babli also stated that it would bring transparency and ensure quality in development projects.