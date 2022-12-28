Massive Protest Against Guv In Tamil Nadu; Protestors Demand Ban On Online Gambling

Members of DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) and students held a massive protest in Chennai against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for not banning online gambling in the state.

In the past few days, the Tamil Nadu Governor has received severe criticism from political parties, including the ruling DMK, for "delaying" his assent to the Bill banning online gambling in the state.

Bill against online gaming passed on October 19

Replacing an ordinance issued on October 1, the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022 was passed by the Assembly on October 19.

However, the Tamil Nadu Governor has not given his approval to the bill which is considered to be very important legislation by the state government.

As per the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill, "online gambling and online games are addictive in nature and increase the threat to public order manifold while increasing a lot of problems in terms of forming needed regulation."

PMK president slams Tamil Nadu Governor

Recently, Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss accused Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi of ignoring all the suicides taking place in the state due to online gambling, as he is delaying in giving his ultimate approval to the Bill.

Even after the banning of online gambling, cases of deaths by suicides, due to such games are still being reported and it is raising concerns for the state government.