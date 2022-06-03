Massive Protests Over Hyderabad Gangrape; Demand For Action Engulfs Police Station

Massive protests erupted at Jubilee Hills Police station in Telangana's Hyderabad over the delay in action on the gangrape case involving a minor victim. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who participated in the protest claimed that there have been attempts to cover up the matter.

The visuals from outside the Jubilee Hills Police Station show cops forcefully removing the protestors as they raise slogans demanding justice for gangrape victim. Some of the protesters were also detained.

One of the protesters told Republic TV that they will end the demonstration after the arrests will be made in the case. Another said, "the police is not taking action on Telangana government's order. Why no arrest has been made? Our demand is that legal action should be taken at the earliest."

#LIVE: Massive protest in Hyderabad at Jubilee Hills Police station over delay in action taken on gangrape case; Tune in here - https://t.co/U0Ygk2IVMa pic.twitter.com/HEZ3vOAUnu — Republic (@republic) June 3, 2022

'No time limit for probe,' says cop

When Republic asked a police officer why no arrest has been made in the case in the last five days, he said, "Investigation is underway. There is no time limit for the investigation. Our senior officers will speak. Don't distract me while I perform my duty."

The incident allegedly took place on May 28 in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad and the complaint was filed by the victim's father on May 31.

"At about 5.30 pm, she was taken out of the pub by a few guys in a car. Later, they misbehaved with my daughter and assaulted her, she has minor injuries on her neck. Since then my daughter is in deep shock and unable to disclose the things exactly," read the complaint.

A case has been registered under sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 r/w 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.