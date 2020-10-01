MASSIVE: 'Rhea Met Sushant On The Night Of June 13th; He Dropped Her Home,' Says BJP Neta

In perhaps the biggest development yet in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a BJP leader from Mumbai has claimed that the late actor met Rhea Chakraborty on June 13. BJP Mumbai Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta has said that he is also willing to get in touch with the CBI which is probing the case.

'Rhea met Sushant on June 13th'

The BJP leader has said that he has information about the alleged Sushant-Rhea meeting which took place on the 13th. He said that some eyewitness told him they saw both Sushant and Rhea at 3 am at a location and then the late actor dropped her home. Vivekanand Gupta has also said that he is ready to depose before the central investigating agency.

"On the 13th night, there was a birthday of a big politician and another politician has also tweeted about how there can be a party in the lockdown. It means the minister knows there was a party and he knows who all were present. This incident happened on the night of 13th and 14th. Eyewitness have told me that around 2 am to 3 am, Sushant went to drop Rhea till her home. So saying that she left on June 8 is not correct. On the 14th morning, he was murdered and then hanged. I have tweeted about everything so the investigating agencies must be monitoring it. Whenever the CBI will call me, I will go and also give the identity of the witness to the CBI. I won't give any information to Mumbai Police," he said.

"The postmortem done by Cooper Hospital was done in a very dim light, which shows they were trying to hide something. That means it was done after a very long time. Feels like there is a conspiracy and it must have been done under some pressure," the BJP leader said. He also questioned Rhea Chakraborty's visit to the mortuary and said that some filmstar or minister or any influential personality is being protected.

Rhea Chakraborty had allegedly left Sushant's Bandra residence on June 8, days before he was found dead in the same flat on June 14. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde had claimed in an interview that it was at Sushant Singh Rajput’s behest that she left his home on June 8.

Nitesh Rane writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

Earlier, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting security for Rohan Rai, fiance of the late celebrity manager Disha Salian. Rane speculated that Rohan is ‘scared to return to Mumbai’ because of ‘pressure from influential people’ and said that his testimony could be crucial in establishing a link between Disha’s death and Sushant Singh Rajput’s. Disha briefly managed Sushant and their deaths were less than a week apart.

Disha Salian had fallen to her death from the 14th floor flat of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. The Mumbai Police had called it a 'suicide', though evidence and accounts have contested that claim, including Republic's own investigations, and also Nitesh Rane who has contended that Rohan Rai - the fiance of Disha Salian - knows the full real details of what happened on the night she died but has been missing since then. Rane has claimed that Rohan Rai is the person who can lift the lid on the entire series of events in the Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput cases.

Currently, the CBI is probing the death case, while the NCB is probing the drug angle and the ED is investigating the alleged money laundering matter. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police & Mumbai Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father KK Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Numerous investigative reports by Republic Media Network have highlighted a sequence of events, raised question marks, and presented a list of people who must be summoned in the case, though the agency is yet to do so.

