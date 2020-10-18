Massive Support Pours In For Pradeep Bhandari After 'illegal Detention' By Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police's shocking move of 'illegally detaining' Republic TV's Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari has enraged people from all over the country. Trends with #FreePradeepBhandari flew all over social media as netizens gained cognizance of the curbing of freedom of speech as well as freedom of the press by the Mumbai Police on Saturday evening.

As soon as he was released, Pradeep Bhandari joined Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday and detailed the injustice meted out to him by Mumbai Police at Khar Police Station where he was interrogated for hours. Further, citizens from across the nation made their opinions heard as they participated in the 'Talk to Arnab' segment and expressed their disappointment and anger towards the unlawful behaviour of the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Government.

Citizens express disappointment

Brigadier Raghavan from Bangalore supported Bhandari and said that the nation is with him. "Firstly, freedom of the press one of the bulwarks on which the Indian Constitution lies. We are all amazed and shocked at the behaviour of the Maharashtra Police and Maharashtra Government. What is Central Government doing?" Another caller, Rishabh from Thane, expressed shock that Mumbai Police Commissioner is using the state machinery in provoking Republic and spreading fake news about them.

Air Vice-Marshal Pravin said, "What happened with Bhandari is really disgusting and is beyond imagination. It's my wish that either Maharashtra Governor or the Supreme Court must take a suo-moto action so that the corrupt politician as and the forces behind this police network is clearly identified."

Pradeep Bhandari detained by Mumbai Police

Alleging that Bhandari pushed cops while he was reporting on BMC's demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut's office at Bandra on September 9, Mumbai Police on Saturday evening, detained Republic Consulting editor Pradeep Bhandari when he presented himself at the Khar police station. This move came inspite of Bhandari being granted anticipatory bail by a Mumbai court. They filed a complaint against Bhandari - under Articles 188 - (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC and 37(1), 135 of the Bombay Police Act.

