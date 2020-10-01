MASSIVE Sushant Case Development: Cook Neeraj May Turn Witness For CBI; As Could Pithani

In a sensational development, top sources have informed Republic Media Network that Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj Singh is likely to turn witness in the actor's death probe, along Siddarth Pithani who is also likely to do the same and file a statement with the agency under section 164.

Top sources told Republic TV on Thursday that Neeraj Singh was under the CBI's radar and that his movements were being monitored by the agency around-the-clock.

Republic TV had earlier tracked Neeraj Singh to Delhi - as confirmed by his uncle on tape, while sources revealed that 'Neeraj is now employed by a Bollywood actor close to prime accused Rhea Chakraborty'.

Sources reveal that Neeraj has changed his phone number after he was grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and also sought their permission before leaving Mumbai.

Neeraj Singh evades questions on June 13

Neeraj Singh refused to divulge into the details of what happened on June 13 as well as the CBI interrogation as Republic TV spoke to him on Wednesday. However, Neerj's uncle confirmed that he was in Delhi and revealed that he will appear before the Court from the national capital. Further, Neeraj's uncle Raju also claimed that it was Keshav who gave

Sushant Singh Rajput juice on June 14 before the actor allegedly locked his door up, shortly before his death.

Siddharth Pithani to turn witness?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate-teammate Siddharth Pithani may turn a witness in the actor’s death investigation currently underway, top sources have told Republic. He could record a statement with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under Section 164. Pithani, who had been questioned by the CBI multiple times, might have already reached Delhi for the proceedings.

As per top sources, Pithani has been placed under the CBI radar and is being monitored by the authorities. He had been one of the people in the house, along with cook Neeraj, in Mumbai's Bandra where Sushant Singh Rajput had died on June 14. Pithani has been the only one to give details of the arrival of ‘outsiders’ at the residence, on June 13, a day allegedly before the unfortunate event occurred.

The development came amid reports that the CBI could re-examine suspects like Pithani including producer Sandip Ssingh after the AIIMS medico-legal was handed to it.

A team of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has submitted its forensic report of the Sushant case to the CBI. As per sources, the team has not ruled out the homicide angle. The development had come in the wake of the CBI releasing a statement, amid impatience from a section of ‘SSRians’ about 'justice', that a 'systematic' investigation was being done and that no angles had been ruled out.

