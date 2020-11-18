Mathura Court Adjourns In Plea Seeking Removal Of Mosque Allegedly Built On Razed Temple

A month after admitting a petition seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah Mosque, the Mathura Court deferred hearing in the case until December 10 after the petitioner failed to appear on Wednesday. The petitioner - Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust - has sought ownership of the entire 13.37 acres of land alleging that the mosque is situated adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi. They have also challenged the agreement signed between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and the Shahi Idgah Mosque Management Committee on October 12, 1968.

Earlier on October 16, the Mathura Court had admitted the plea seeking removal of the mosque, the hearing for which was scheduled today. The admission came after a civil court refused to admit the similar suit on September 30. The civil suit filed by Vishnu Jain then, contended that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb had demolished the Krishna Temple in the year 1669-70 AD. The suit was filed against the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Committee of Management Trust Masjid Idgah as it had granted approval to enter ink the agreement with Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh on October 12, 1968.

As per the agreement, the mosque was allowed to exist and use the land on which it is situated. On the other hand, the petitioners have argued that the agreement should be cancelled as the Sansthan did not have the authority to ink the deal with the mosque management committee. District Judge Sadhna Rani Thakur issued notice to the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, the Shahi Masjid Idgah Trust and others, before posting the matter for hearing on November 18.

Priests' body opposes plea

On November 11, a body of priests and a social organisation approached a district court against the plea seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah Mosque. The Akhil Bharatiya Tirath Purohit Mahasabha and the Mathur Chaturved Parishad pleaded to be made respondents in the case. They said the suit for the removal of the mosque should not be allowed as it is detrimental to communal harmony in the country, according to their counsels.

The All-India Akhara Parishad has backed the contention that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb built the mosque in place of a temple which was constructed at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. While rejecting the petition on September 30, the civil court had cited a bar under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. Barring for the litigation on the Ayodhya land dispute, this law prohibited courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place as existed on August 15, 1947. The demand to demolish the Shahi Idgah Mosque gained some momentum after the 2019 verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

