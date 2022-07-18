Mathura Court Reserves Order On Applications Related To Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah Dispute

A court here on Monday reserved its order on applications related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah dispute, according to a government counsel.

Civil judge senior division Jyoti Singh set July 21 as the next date of hearing, district government counsel Sanjai Gaur said.

"While petitioners repeated their demand for a survey of the Shahi Masjid Idgah, the defendants argued that the court decide the maintainability of the suit," Gaur said.

Fearing tampering with so-called signs of a temple at the site of the mosque, the petitioners wanted the court to pass the order for the survey first.

They also wanted it to be taken on a priority basis as the court had earlier ordered for day-to-day hearing of the suit.

However, the defence counsel sought disposal of the application related to rule 7/11 of the Code of Civil Procedure to decide the maintainability of the suit.

Citing the Places of Worship Act, 1991, the defense counsel pleaded that since the suit is time-barred, it can not be considered now and is non-maintainable.

The defence advocate, however, presented another application, claiming it was a representative suit as the petitioners have claimed themselves to be the next friend of Sri Krishna Virajman.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)