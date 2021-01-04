Mathura Court To Hear Plea Seeking Removal Of Mosque Near Krishna Birthplace On January 15

Civil Judge (Senior Division) Neha Bhadauria fixed for hearing on January 15 a petition seeking the removal of Shahi Idgah Mosque situated adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi. While this plea filed by Hindu Army was earlier listed for hearing on December 22, 2020, the matter could not be taken up owing to the death of a member of the Mathura Bar Association. Subsequently, the case came up for hearing on Monday. Organizations such as the All-India Akhara Parishad have put forth the contention that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb built the mosque in place of a Krishna temple which was constructed at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Petitions in Mathura court

Incidentally, this is not the first plea to be filed in Mathura pertaining to the removal of the Shahi Idgah Mosque. While rejecting a petition in this regard on September 30, 2020, a civil court had cited a bar under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. Barring for the litigation on the Ayodhya land dispute, this law prohibited courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place as existed on August 15, 1947.

Admitting a similar petition on October 16, District Judge Sadhna Rani Thakur issued notice to the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, the Shahi Masjid Idgah Trust and others. The petitioners claimed ownership over the entire 13.37 acres of land on which both religious places stand. They have also challenged the agreement signed between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and the Shahi Idgah Mosque Management Committee on October 12, 1968. This matter shall be heard on January 7.

The demand to demolish the Shahi Idgah Mosque gained some momentum after the 2019 verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. On November 9, 2019, the Constitution bench of the SC, comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer pronounced a unanimous verdict, awarding the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

(With PTI inputs)