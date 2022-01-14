Mathura police unearths illegal arms factory

Mathura, Jan 13 (PTI) The Mathura police on Thursday unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing, seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition and arrested six people involved in running it The factory was being run in the ravines of the Yamuna near Shahpur village falling under the Kosikalan police station, police said.

The seized arms included at least 25 country-made pistols and guns of various bores, besides over 50 cartridges of various bores, Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

He said the police also recovered several semi-finished arms besides various tools and instruments and raw materials to manufacture guns.

The arrested accused were identified as Mubba, Arif, Ansaar, Shahnavaj, Kanjar and Bholi, all residents of Mathura, the SSP said, adding that all of them were remanded in judicial custody by a court here. PTI CORR RAX RAX

