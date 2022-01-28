'Matter Of Legislative Tyranny': Jethmalani On SC Order Revoking Suspension Of BJP MLAs

After Supreme Court on Friday revoked the suspension of 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, terming the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's resolution to suspend the MLAs as "malicious, unconstitutional" and "illegal", senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who fought for one of the BJP MLAs, speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network said that no MLAs could be suspended beyond a session and noted that the apex court's decision prevents legislative tyranny against the Opposition.

"The best thing about the Supreme Court's decision is that it prevents legislative arbitrariness and legislative tyranny against an opposition. So, I think it has set the rules. The resolution of the Maharashtra Assembly for suspending these MLAs for a period of one year was contrary to their own rules framed under Article 208 of the Constitution. They cannot be suspended for one year as per the rules framed by the Constitution," he noted.

He said that the Supreme Court confined the MVA government to their limits in law and rightly called it unconstitutional. "What the Maharashtra legislative Assembly was claiming to have rightly done, it's substantially excessive and well beyond their powers; SC needed to check what I consider it as a matter of legislative tyranny," he added.

'How can they do it for a period of one year?'

Jethmalani said that the suspension of MPs can be labelled partisan politics. "Rule 53 which deals with kind of conduct for which 12 MLAs were suspended the same thing that was done by MPs of Rajya Sabha. Rule 53 says for the first time offence, you can ask the member or members to withdraw for the day. This is the own rule of the Maharashtra legislative assembly. And for the further offence as much as you want but not more than the remainder of the session. I think they have ignored their own rule. How can they do it for a period of one year?"

Explaining his notes at Supreme Court, he said, "The rules framed by the legislature under article 208 in case of state legislative like in case of state legislative assembly. Whenever you deprive someone of their rights, in this case, the right to participate as the elected member of the state legislature. You are affecting his right under Article 21 of the Constitution. Because the rule you yourself had framed held to be procedure established by law."

When asked if political war will escalate in Maharastra after SC's judgement. "Yes...because 12 BJP MLAs were unnecessarily suspended and put to illegal suspension from the House for the period of seven months. The duty of the Opposition is to oppose so it will become more heated."