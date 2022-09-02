'Matter Of Respect': Woman Assaulted By MNS Workers Demands Justice; Accused Granted Bail

After Shiv Sena women's delegation on Friday met Prakash Devi, the woman who was thrashed by workers of Maharashtra Navnriman Sena (MNS) in Mumbai's Kamathipura, the victim has appealed to the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government to watch the video and take action against the accused. She also requested the state government to not grant bail to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Vinod Argile and two others as this is a matter of respect for all women.

"I was slapped, pushed and abused. This is a matter of respect for all women. I appeal Maharashtra government to watch the video, take action against the accused and teach them a lesson. Bail shouldn't be granted, otherwise, they'll do the same with other women," victim Prakash Devi was quoted by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, according to the sources, the three MNS leaders Vinod Argile, Raju Argyle and Sandeep Lad, who were arrested by the Nagpada police on Thursday have been granted bail from Sewri Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Friday. The bail was granted to the three accused on a surety of Rs 15,000.

Earlier on August 28, Prakash Devi was thrashed badly by three Raj Thackeray-led MNS workers in Kamathipura allegedly after she raised an objection over installing a bamboo stick (for an ad) by them in front of her shop. The police arrested the three leaders after a video showing them assaulting the woman in full public view went viral on social media.

A viral video showed Vinod Argile, a local office-bearer of MNS, and two other party workers slapping, pushing and abusing the middle-aged woman openly in public. Notably, the workers of the Raj Thackeray-led party received backlash for their actions. Surprisingly, the party has come out in support of the abusive worker.

#WATCH | A video went viral showing a man hitting & pushing a woman in Kamathipura, Mumbai on Aug 28, allegedly over installing a bamboo stick (for an ad) in front of woman's shop without consent. A non-cognizable offence lodged at Nagpada PS:Mumbai Police



(Note:Strong language) pic.twitter.com/9PinhzGuyj — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

Raj Thackeray expelled the party leader

Following the tremendous backlash against the party after its three workers were accused of assaulting a woman in Mumbai, party chief Raj Thackeray on Friday expelled his party's local office-bearer Vinod Argile from his post.

The action by the MNS chief against Vinod Argile came after another party leader, Keshav Mulay, on Thursday supported the worker's action. While speaking to ANI, MNS leader Keshav Mulay said, "Viral video depicting Vinod Argile is not complete; we're not supporting it, MNS respects women but that woman kicked our party's banner and abused our party workers, which is edited out. Vinod Argyle also has temper issues. We have faith in the judicial system."