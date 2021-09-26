'Matter Of Right': CJI Ramana Says India Needs 50% Women Representation In Judiciary

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Sunday encouraged women lawyers to strongly raise their voice for 50% reservation on all levels of the judiciary and assured "total support" in their demand for similar measures in law colleges across the country.

"I don't want you to cry but with anger, you have to shout and demand that we need 50 percent reservation," he said at an event, organised by the Lady Advocates of Supreme Court on Sunday, in honour of the nine newly appointed judges.

The CJI said that it's an issue of thousands of years of suppression and women are entitled to the reservation. "It is a matter of right and not a matter of charity," he said. Justice NV Ramana strongly recommended and supported the demand for a certain percentage of reservation for women in all law schools, so that they can join the judiciary. He said he will be "very happy" whenever the goal is realised.

"All my sisters and all of you have carved out exceptions for people in the society and women of the society and for that matter youngsters whether male or female are all waiting and looking at you as if you are role models. Your success stories will make them more impulsive and we expect more women will join the profession and we will achieve the goal of 50 percent shortly. I wholeheartedly support all initiatives taken by you and so long as I am here I will support all of your causes," he said.

CJI notes poor representation of women in judiciary

The CJI noted that there are less than 30% women in the subordinate judiciary, 11.5% women judges in high courts, and only four women judges in the Supreme Court. He expressed concern that out of 1.7 million advocates in the country 15% are women and only 2% are elected representatives in the State Bar Councils.

"The other day I have told Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, what is this in your bar council national committee you don't have any single woman member represented, this needs urgent correction," he said.

"I do agree that there is an uncomfortable environment, lack of infrastructure, crowded courtrooms, lack of washrooms, lack of creches, and lack of sitting places, which are some of the major issues which are unfriendly to the women lawyers in the system," he said.

