Mayawati Distressed Over Law & Order In UP; Says 'truth About Govt's Claims Revealed'

Denouncing the alleged killing of a Dalit man in Mainpuri, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that the rise in incidents of murder in Uttar Pradesh highlighted the state governments failure in maintaining law and order in the state. Her statement comes after a man died after being allegedly beaten up by some people in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh over accusations that he was trying to sell his teenage daughter, police said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the BSP supremo listed a few incidents of the recent past and added that the incidents reveals the truth about government claims as far as the law and order is concerned. Her tweet in Hindi read as - "The murder of Sarvesh Kumar from Dalit community after repeatedly being beaten up in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri yesterday and the similar incidents with Govind Chauhan in Maharajganj, Rajvir Maurya in Shahjahanpur, Wasid in Bareilly, Sudhir Singh in Kushinagar and Vinod Garg in Banda (Brahmin) who was shot dead, are extremely sad."



1.यूपी में कल मैनपुरी में दलित सर्वेश कुमार की दबंगों द्वारा पीट-पीट कर की गई हत्या व इसी प्रकार महाराजगंज में गोबिन्द चैहान, शाहजहाँपुर में राजवीर मौर्य, बरेली में वासिद, कुशीनगर में सुधीर सिंह तथा बांदा में विनोद गर्ग (ब्राह्मण) की गोली मार की गई हत्या आदि की घटनायें अति-दुःखद। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 8, 2020

2. साथ ही, यूपी के नोएडा में कल ही कैब ड्राइवर की हत्या आदि की घटनायें कानून-व्यवस्था के मामलें में सरकारी दावों की पोल खोलती हैं। सरकार कानून को हाथ में लेने वालों के विरूद्ध सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई करे व पीड़ितों को न्याय दे व उनकी आर्थिक मदद भी जरूर करे, बीएसपी की यह माँग। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 8, 2020



Furthermore, the Samajwadi Party announced Rs one lakh aid to the victim's family.

"Lynching of Dalit Sarvesh Diwakar in Mainpuri by goons of Bajrang Dal under patronage of the government is unfortunate. Condolences to his family. SP will give Rs 1 lakh to the victim''s family. Government should provide Rs 10 lakh to the family," the party said.

Man died after being allegedly beaten up

A man died after being allegedly beaten up by some people in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh over accusations that he was trying to sell his teenage daughter, police said on Tuesday. Sarvesh Kumar Diwakar (45), who was a Dalit, was attacked with sticks and rods on Sunday. He was admitted to a hospital, where he died during treatment on Monday, they said, adding that four people involved in the incident have been detained.

"On September 6, on receiving information about a fight, a police team reached the spot and sent one person, Sarvesh Kumar (45), to the district hospital. He died during treatment on September 7. A video related to the incident has been received and police have taken cognisance of the same. Of the five involved in the beating, four have been detained, and search is on for the fifth person. Strict action will be taken against all," Mainpuri Police said on its Twitter handle.

Earlier, in Kushinagar on Monday, an angry mob thrashed a murder accused to death at a village allegedly in the presence of police which had arrived thereafter he shot dead a school teacher.

