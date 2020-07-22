Mayawati Slams UP 'jungle Raj' As Shot Ghaziabad Journalist Dies; 'More Crime Than Covid'

BSP supremo Mayawati claimed that the crime rate in the state of UP was more than that of the Coronavirus as she slammed the state govt's 'jungle raj', reacting to the death the Ghaziabad-based journalist. Vikram Joshi, who was grievously assaulted and shot in the head on Monday, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night.

Urging the state government to take cognizance of the plight of law and order in UP, Mayawati pointed out that the murders and crime against the women amounted to UP being a 'jungle raj' and not by the law. Mayawati claimed that the rate of crime in the state was more than that of the pandemic and that the public was the worst affected by it.

READ | Disgusting Lack Of Fear Of Law & Order: Singhvi Slams UP Govt As Shot Journalist Succumbs

'More crime than Corona in UP'

पूरे यूपी में हत्या व महिला असुरक्षा सहित जिस तरह से हर प्रकार के गंभीर अपराधों की बाढ़ लगातार जारी है उससे स्पष्ट है कि यूपी में कानून का नहीं बल्कि जंगलराज चल रहा है अर्थात् यूपी में कोरोना वायरस से ज्यादा अपराधियों का क्राइम वायरस हावी है। जनता त्रस्त है। सरकार इस ओर ध्यान दे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 22, 2020

READ | Ghaziabad Jounralist Shot: Vikram Joshi Succumbs To Injuries After 24-hour Battle For Life

Vikram Joshi passes away

Vikram Joshi, the journalist who was grievously assaulted & shot in the head in the late hours of Monday in UP's Ghaziabad, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Vikram Joshi was intercepted by bike-borne miscreants as the former was travelling with his daughter, following which he was physically assaulted and was shot at after which the miscreants fled the scene of the crime. Nine persons accused in the crime were arrested on Tuesday while the station in-charge has been suspended for negligence on duty.

READ | Centre Extends Work From Home Norms For IT Sector Till December As COVID Cases Surge

Journalist Shot In UP's Ghaziabad

Vikram Joshi, a journalist based in Ghaziabad, was intercepted by a group of men on Monday who went on to attack him, following which he was shot at, with the shooters fleeing the scene. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby. Vikram Joshi had earlier launched a complaint against the accused of attempting to molest his niece, following which he was grievously assaulted by the group of men. The chilling CCTV footage also shows the journalist's daughter screaming for help after the accused fled the scene of the crime.

READ | AICTE Chairman Reaches NIT Hamirpur For Conducting Inquiry Against Former Director