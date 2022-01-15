Medical Student Ragged At College Hostel In Mumbai; 17 Booked

An offence has been registered against 17 persons for allegedly passing casteist remarks and ragging a student of a government medical college and hostel in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The matter came to light on Friday after the 24-year-old student of Occupational Therapy at G S Medical College and KEM Hospital approached the police with a complaint, an official said.

The complainant has alleged that his hostel roommates and other students of the medical college would verbally abuse, hurl casteist slurs and threaten him, he said.

The complainant has claimed that on various occasions in the last three years, the accused had harassed him, and some of these incidents had occurred in the presence of the hostel wardens, who did not take cognisance of it, the official said.

Last month, the victim and some activists has lodged a complaint with the Dean's office, following which a meeting of anti-ragging committee was held in the hostel, he said.

The victim then approached the Bhoiwada police station in central Mumbai and filed his complaint against the accused students, wardens and others, the official said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Maharashtra Anti-Ragging Act and IPC, he added.

