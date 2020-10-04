Medical Team Checks On Hathras Victim's Father Who Complained Of Uneasiness Amid SIT Probe

Amid outrage over the Hathras case and UP CM Yogi Adityanath's order to transfer the case to CBI, the earlier formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited the family along with a medical team after the victim's father complained of feeling unwell.

While speaking to the media, the SIT member said, "Much work needs to be done. We came to record the statement of the victim's father. He was not feeling well, thus as a precautionary step we called the doctor. No samples have been taken."

Refuting the possibility of the doctor's visit to collect samples for COVID-19, he said, "There has been a confusion as the doctors did not come to collect samples."

When asked about the update on the FIR registered in the Hathras case, the SIT member said, "Nothing can be said as of now. Cannot share the report details".

He also added, "His (Father) blood pressure levels spiked,doctors are checking him, this has nothing to do with SIT."

SIT visits the family

The 3-member SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the horrifying Hathras incident arrived at the victim’s residence on Sunday in order to record the statements of the victim's family. The team had been given seven days time to send a report on the Hathras case to the authorities. The SIT tried recording the statement of the victim’s family, her the victim's father was not in a state to speak.

CM suspends five police personnel

Based on the preliminary report submitted by the SIT on Friday, CM Yogi Adityanath has suspended five Police personnel -- district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir, Commanding officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh, and Head Constable Mahesh Pal, over the decision of 'midnight funeral' of the victim, which the family claimed that it was done without their consent. However, Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar had stated that consent of the family was taken before conducting the funeral.

CM refers the case to CBI

The CM has also recommended a probe by the CBI into the death of the 19-year-old woman who was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis, and cuts in her tongue. She died there around 3 am on Tuesday. Although there have been many media reports about the victim being gang-raped, the autopsy report has stated the cause of death as trauma due to a neck injury. Earlier, the CM had also announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the family and a government job for the family member, while constituting an SIT to probe the case on a fast-track basis. The case is currently the subject of a huge amount of protest, with political parties also involved. The UP government has filed an FIR alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence.

