Meenakshi Lekhi Shows Apprehension On Jamia Gun Violence, Calls It 'a Natak'

On Thursday, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi called the entire Jamia incident where an armed man opened fire at student protestors, 'a drama.' The BJP leader said that all of this was being done by protestors to 'save their faces' as they had no logical reason to get up after sitting on protest for so long. Her reference was to the days-long protest at Shaheen Bagh.

"The police has detained him and the police will investigate all of this drama that is being done. With what face will they get up? They can't understand, they are looking for excuses. The 8th is approaching. The reason for which they sat, is being turned around now. They just need an excuse to get up," she said.

In a shocking incident on Thursday, an armed man identified as Gopal was detained after he brandished a pistol and fired at students of Jamia Millia Islamia University who were protesting against CAA and NRC. The incident took place when protesters were marching towards Rajghat to hold a protest. The firing left one person injured.

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi also responded to the comments made by Rahul Gandhi, where he compared PM Modi to Godse, saying that they should be ashamed of being ignorant of the Constitution and its amendments. She also stated that the opposition should educate themselves on Article 11, which grants the parliament the right to amend laws of Citizenship.

"If they could read the Constitution, then they would not have any objection to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, they would have read Article 11, which gives the Centre the right to make laws on citizenship. Secondly, since they are reading the preamble all over the country, they should be ashamed and drown themselves in water, because the amendment was actually brought at the time of emergency," she said.

'Godse and Modi believe in the same ideology'

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 'Save the Constitution' March in Wayanad where he said,

"An ignorant man, an uninformed man, is trying to challenge this idea. He is so full of hatred and anger, that he cannot understand what India's strength is. Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology. There is no difference, except Narendra Modi does not have the guts to say that he does not believe in Nathuram Godse."

