Meerut Police Assures Probe After Arresting One For 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans

Days after UP Police alleged that Pro Pak slogans were raised in Meerut on December 20 during an anti-citizenship amendment act (CAA) protest, a shocking incident has taken place on Friday. Explaining the incident Meerut SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh, while speaking to Republic TV has said that one person has been arrested because they recieved information that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised. He added that investigation is going on. He ensured that everything else is fine in Meerut city.

One arrested for raising Pro-Pak slogans

In a shocking development, the Uttar Pradesh police on Friday has arrested a person in Meerut for allegedly raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans. Police report that 7-8 youth around the age of 18 years had allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans. While the police have arrested one youth - Abu Zar, (aged 22-23) they are on the look out for the others.

Recalling the incident, Zar has confessed on camera " 5- 6 boys were raising slogans. I told them not to do so , so they opposed me. They were first raising slogans of India, but when I opposed them to not worsen the situation, the started saying 'Pakistan Zindabad'."

Earlier on Thursday, police have identified the three individuals who opened fire using unlicensed weapons during the December 20 Meerut violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act. As per sources, their names are Naeem, Faisal and Anis. Suspected to have links with the Popular Front of India, these individuals are under the scanner of the Uttar Pradesh police.

Controversial video from Meerut

This comes after a video of a senior police officer from Meerut went viral last week, where was seen allegedly chanting communal and inappropriate remarks. The video reportedly from last Friday that surfaced on December 27 showed Superintendent of Police(City) of Meerut Akhilesh Narayan Singh saying: "Go to Pakistan" to the alleged rioters.

In the video accessed, SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh allegedly says said: "Where will you go? I will set this lane right now that you have given me this chance. Pointing at some black and blue badges, the Police officer reportedly says: "These black and blue badges you people are wearing, tell them to go to Pakistan. (Nahin woh to theek hai jo kaali patti aur neeli patti baandh rahe ho unko keh do Pakistan chale jaayein).

He continues his rant: "Desh main agar nahin rehne ka man hai to chale jao bhaiya. Aaoge yahan aur gaoge kahin aur ka. (If you do not want to live here then go away. You come here but you sing praises about somewhere else?)," the police officer says. In the video, Singh and the other policemen then proceed to move ahead but the seemingly infuriated officer returns to the same men at least thrice and ends by saying, "I have taken the picture. Now I will show you. I will throw every man from here in jail. (Ek ek ghar ke ek ek aadmi ko jail main band karunga main)." He then says, "I will destroy everyone."

Meerut ADG alleges Pro Pak slogans raised

After the video went viral, he released a statement saying they were provoked. Speaking to news agency ANI, SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh said that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised. He justified his action saying that they had information that such elements stay in that lane. "When they said Pakistan Zindabad as soon as they saw us, then we said that if you are so much in love with that country then you can go there", he said.

