Mega Crackdown On Narco-terror Funding In J&K As SIA Raids Multiple Locations In Valley

On Saturday, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday carried out raids at multiple locations in central and north Kashmir in connection with the financing of narco-terror activities in the valley. The agency is also trying to find out how the terrorist procured sims without identity cards in the Union Territory.

As per sources, the crackdown has been done in a joint operation conducted by SIA, Jammu & Kashmir police and CRPF in districts like Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara, etc.

Raids in valley

In Srinagar's Lal Mandi area, a raid has been conducted in hotel Almonds in which one person namely Gulzar Ahmad Mir is staying in Room no 219. He is a resident of Kishtwar and is a soil Testing Engineer in the agriculture department. The people who sell phone sim cards are also being interrogated in a bid to find out how the information was shared.

Another team of SIA raided the residence of Bashir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Batpora Kachwari in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The SIA has recovered a number of evidence with regards to narcotics smuggling from across the border and generating funds for financing the terror modules from the same, overground workers of terror outfits, separatists, and families of killed terrorists, as per the official.

Recently, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh claimed that despite sending the men and machinery, now Pakistanis are focusing on narco-terrorism to terrorise the valley.

The SIA is the premier investigating agency that was formed along the lines of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and has been handed over the majority of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases that are linked to Pakistani terror groups.

