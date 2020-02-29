Meghalaya Clashes: Two People Killed In Violence, Eight Arrested

In a recent development to the clashes which erupted in Maghyalaya's Shillong on Friday night, eight persons have been arrested while two individuals have lost their lives, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed on Saturday.

As the curfew which was imposed at night was relaxed on Saturday morning, violence erupted again in the Bada Bazar area of Shillong, claiming the life of another individual who succumbed to his injuries after being was stabbed.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma held a high-level meeting at 11 am after clashes broke out in East Khasi Hills between Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and the non-tribals.

Conrad Sangma speaks regarding law and order situation

Speaking of the actions taken by the authorities, Chief Minister said that a curfew was imposed on Friday night following the incident. He added that considering the situation, internet services have been suspended and police forces have been deployed in the area.

“I have just chaired a high-level meeting on the issue. The state home minister, the home secretary, DGP and other officials were present. We have so far imposed a curfew. Police took prompt action over the matter. Several measures were taken last night, Central forces have also arrived. Curfew has been imposed in some parts of the city. The situation is under control, but tensions still prevail,” Conrad Sangma said.

Governor Roy appeals for peace

Meanwhile, in a late-night tweet, Governor Tathagata Roy appealed people of the State to maintain calm. He apprised about his discussion with the Chief Minister and assured that necessary steps are being taken.

I appeal to all citizens in Meghalaya,tribal or non-tribal: keep calm. Don’t spread rumours and don’t listen to rumours.

The Chief Minister has spoken to me. He assured me he is taking all necessary steps. We are agreed that the prime requirement now is to maintain Law and Order. — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) February 28, 2020

