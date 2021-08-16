Meghalaya: CRPF Vehicle Attacked Amid Curfew As Violence Mounts Over Ex-militant's Death

A vehicle carrying CRPF personnel was attacked by a protesting mob in the Mawlai area of Shillong during curfew hours on Monday, which prompted security to use mild force to disperse the crowd. The Meghalaya government has imposed a curfew in Shillong and banned mobile internet services in at least four districts, after incidents of vandalism and arson grew rampant in the capital city and nearby areas on Sunday, during the funeral procession of a former militant.

The attack on the CRPF vehicle came after unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs at the residence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma late on Sunday. CRPF personnel had rushed to the Mawlai area following reports of protestors burning tires in the middle of the road. The agitators then pelted stones at their vehicle, prompting the personnel to use mild force to disperse the crowd, said a senior district police officer. A vehicle belonging to a vernacular media house was damaged in the scuffle and its driver suffered injuries during lathicharge by CRPF jawans.

Earlier on Sunday, Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui submitted his resignation amid violence in Shillong over the police shooting of a former militant. Rymbui urged the CM to institute a judicial inquiry into the shooting of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, the self-styled general secretary of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council.

'Thangkhiew's death unfortunate': Meghalaya CM

Amid the outrage over the shooting of Thangkhiew, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Sunday stated that a magisterial inquiry will be ordered and termed the police shooting as an 'unfortunate incident.'

Talking about Thangkhiew's death, he said, "Police found credible and tangible evidence of involvement of a large number of people including the HLNC leader. We received credible information that another attempt was going to be made in the next few days in Shillong. Police moved swiftly to make few arrests. It was never their intention to harm anyone but circumstances led to the unfortunate incident that took place".

Thangkhiew, who had surrendered in 2018, was shot dead on Friday when he allegedly tried to attack a police team with a knife during a raid at his house in connection with a series of IED blasts in the state.

(With inputs from agency)

(Image Credits: ANI)