Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik Escapes Miscreant Attack; Curfew In Shillong Relaxed

Meghalaya Governor, Satya Pal Malik, on August 17 2021, sharply escaped the wrath of miscreants after rogues hurled stones at his motorcade while returning from the Guwahati Airport via Mawlai highway. Some of the vehicles were damaged in the mayhem.

Governor Satya Pal Malik escapes the fury of miscreants

Luckily, Governor Malik was not in any of the vehicles as the convoy was on its way back to Shillong after dropping him at the Guwahati Airport. As per sources, the report of the incident has reached the tables of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Meghalaya witnesses intensified tension

It must be noted here that Shillong and the nearby areas had been witnessing escalated tension after Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, one of the founders of the Hynñiewtrep National Liberation Council, was killed during a police raid in his house in Shillong on Friday.

Following this, extreme vandalism and arson rocked the state capital and nearby areas on Independence Day during the funeral procession of the former militant. However, Chesterfield Thangkhiew’s family alleged that he was killed in cold blood by the police. Thangkhiew was suspected to be the mastermind of a spate of IED attacks since his surrender in 2018, police said.

Shillong and nearby areas to experience relaxed curfew from tomorrow

On the other hand, the curfew slapped in the Shillong Agglomeration is going to be relaxed from 5 AM to 4 PM tomorrow. The curfew will be reimposed at 4 PM tomorrow and will remain in force until further order.

According to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the suspended mobile internet services will also be revived from tomorrow.

Curfew in Shillong Agglomeration will be relaxed from 5AM to 4PM on the 18th of August, 2021 and will be reimposed w.e.f 4PM of 18th August, 2021 until further orders. pic.twitter.com/Qr4E7Nkvak — CMO Meghalaya (@CMO_Meghalaya) August 17, 2021

The order from the Chief Minister's Office informed that essential shops would be open until 3 PM. The order stated:

"State and Central government offices, banks, offices of Educational institutions and private offices which have already permission will be permitted at 30 percent strength and shall close by 3 PM. Intra and inter-district movement of vehicles only having valid passes will be allowed."

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stated that a peace committee formed by the Nagaland government and headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong will be holding its first meeting on Wednesday as per the decision taken during the review meeting.

(With Inputs from ANI)