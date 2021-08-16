Meghalaya Govt Extends Curfew In Shillong; Orders Judicial Probe Into Ex-militant's Death

The Meghalaya Cabinet is set to make crucial decisions on Monday, August 16, in light of the deteriorating law and order situation in Shillong and nearby areas, following the death of a former militant in a police shooting.

Firstly, the Cabinet has decided to constitute a judicial inquiry under the Commission of Enquiry Act to look into the events that occurred in the wee hours of August 13, 2021.

Secondly, a Peace Committee will be constituted, chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister P Tynsong and Cabinet Ministers H Dohling and R Tongkhar that will co-opt members from civil societies, religious organisations, community heads, etc.

There will also be a Sub-Committee for Security and Law & Order, headed by the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma with Deputy CM and Home Minister as members to look into aspects of law and order, possible future threats, and overall functioning of Meghalaya Police.

Lastly, in view of the overall situation in Shillong, the curfew will be extended till 5 am on August 18. The temporary ban on mobile internet services will also be extended for the next 24 hours, an official statement read.

Earlier on Sunday, August 15, Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui submitted his resignation amid violence in Shillong over the police shooting of a former militant. Rymbui urged the CM to institute a judicial inquiry into the shooting of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, the self-styled general secretary of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council.

'Thangkhiew's death unfortunate': Meghalaya CM

Amid the outrage over the shooting of Thangkhiew, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Sunday stated that a magisterial enquiry will be ordered and termed the police shooting as an 'unfortunate incident.'

Talking about Thangkhiew's death, he said, "Police found credible and tangible evidence of involvement of a large number of people including the HLNC leader. We received credible information that another attempt was going to be made in the next few days in Shillong. Police moved swiftly to make few arrests. It was never their intention to harm anyone but circumstances led to the unfortunate incident that took place".

Thangkhiew, who had surrendered in 2018, was shot dead on August 13 when he allegedly tried to attack a police team with a knife during a raid at his house in connection with a series of IED blasts in the state.