Meghalaya Home Minister Rymbui Resigns Over Arson, Vandalism And Encounter Of Ex Militant

In a breaking development, Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui resigned on Sunday as violence broke out in Shillong over the police shooting of a former militant. Rymbui had urged Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to call for a judicial inquiry into the shooting of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, general secretary of the banned group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, who had surrendered before the police.

"I hereby express shock to the incident where (L) Chesterfield Thangkhiew was killed following the raid of police at his residence exceeding the lawful tenets of the law," Rymbui stated in his letter to the chief minister. "I would like to request you to relieve the Home (Police) Department from me with immediate effect. This will facilitate free and fair inquiry taken by the government to bring out the truth of the incident. I propose judicial inquiry be conducted," he added.

Rymbui told PTI that his United Democratic Party also backed the decision to resign. "I have put forth my papers, after due consultation with my party leadership, to allow a free and fair probe into the killing of Thangkhiew," he said.

UDP, an ally of the Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, had also sought a judicial inquiry into the incident, which resulted in violent protests in Shillong.

According to PTI sources, CM Sangma has accepted Rymbui's resignation as the home minister was 'unaware of the incident.'

The Meghalaya government has imposed a curfew in Shillong and snapped mobile internet services in at least four districts over vandalism and arson in the state capital and nearby areas on Independence Day.

'Former militant killed in encounter'

Violence was reported from these areas as Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, a militant who had surrendered, was laid to rest at a cemetery in Shillong after being killed by police in an encounter at his home on August 13. Thangkhiew was suspected to be the mastermind of a spate of IED attacks since his surrender in 2018, police said.

Thangkhiew allegedly attacked the police with a knife when his home was being raided, provoking a retaliatory shot in which he was killed, an official said.

The Meghalaya Human Right Commission has also taken suo moto cognizance of the encounter, noting, "The instant case appears to have resulted in gross human rights violation which according to Article 21 of the Constitution mandates for the protection of life and personal liberty for every person within the territory of India."

The commission has directed the chief secretary to submit a detailed report on the incident within 15 days, failing which the commission has said it will conduct its own investigation into the matter.

