Meghalaya Police Busts Sex Racket; '6 Minors Rescued, 73 Arrested From Brothel In Tura'

In a key update, Meghalaya police busted a huge sex racket on Saturday. Police officials rescued six minors and 73 were arrested from a brothel allegedly run by BJP’s Meghalaya vice-president Bernard N Marak in Tura district of West Garo Hills.

While speaking to the media, West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh Rathore said, “Police seized 36 vehicles, 414 liquor bottles, 49 mobile phones, sharp weapons & other items during the raid conducted at Rimpu Bagan area in the district.”

A special operation was launched on Friday, July 22 by the Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh Rathore in the Tura district.

Six minors rescued: SP Singh

“We have rescued six minors. Four boys and two girls were found locked inside dingy cabin-like unhygienic rooms at Rimpu Bagan run by BJP's Meghalaya vice-president Bernard N Marak and his accomplices as a brothel for the purpose of prostitution,” SP Vivekanand Singh Rathore said.

"All the children were handed over to the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) for safe custody and further necessary action as per law," SP Singh further added.

An FIR was received in February: Tura Police

Police received an FIR on February 28, 2022, to the effect that the minor daughter of the complainant was missing from home for a week. However, the relatives of the minor traced her along with a suspect and handed her over to Tura women's police station. Later, it was ascertained that the minor girl was sexually assaulted multiple times over a week.

Following this, a case was registered to vide Tura Women PS Case No. 24(02)2022 U/S 366A/376 IPC R/W 5/6 POCSO Act and investigated. During the recording of the statement U/S 164 CRPC, the victim in the court said that she and her friend was taken to Rimpu Bagan by the main accused, who was accompanied by one of his friends. She also said they hired one room and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

Bernard N Marak denies allegations of running a brothel

Following this, an elected member of the Garo Tribal Autonomous District Council Bernard N Marak in a statement criticized Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for the raid. He further denied all allegations of running a brothel.

Bernard N Marak said, "The CM is getting desperate as he knows he is losing his South Tura seat to the BJP. The raid at my farmhouse is a desperate attempt by him to malign my image and a political vendetta."