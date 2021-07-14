Mehbooba Mufti's Plea In PMLA Case Adjourned By Delhi High Court To August 13

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, July 14 adjourned the hearing of the plea filed by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti that challenged the vires of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested it to be further postponed. The hearing will now take place on August 13.

Chief Justice D N Patel questioned Mufti's counsel and senior advocate, Nitya Ramakrishnan during the course of the hearing and asked if her client had appeared before the ED as summons were issued against her. To this, the PDP president's lawyer said "Yes, Milords, my client had appeared before the ED as no protection was granted to me by the court". The Delhi High Court had earlier refused to grant a stay on ED notice against Mehbooba Mufti.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared before the Union of India and the ED to submit that Mehbooba Mufti has to appear before the agencies. Mufti, along with the notice issued to her, also challenged constitutional vires of Section 50, and any incidental provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

After receiving the notice, Mehbooba had taken to her Twitter and criticised the government, accusing them of intimidation. Her tweet mentioned "GOIs tactics to intimidate & browbeat political opponents to make them toe their line has become tediously predictable. They don't want us to raise questions about its punitive actions and policies. Such short-sighted scheming won't work".

Section 50 of the PMLA empowers the 'authority' i.e., officers of the Enforcement Directorate to summon any person to produce records or give evidence. Every person produced in front of them is mandated to give answers to every question put out by them. They also have to produce valid documents as required by the ED officers, failing which they can be penalised under the PMLA.

The Petitioner Mehbooba Mufti is former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and President of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP). She served as the last Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir as a State, from 4 April 2016 to 19 June 2018. After being detained without any charges in 2019, after the revocation of the special status (autonomy) of the state, she was released only in October 2020.

