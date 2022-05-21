Mehul Choksi Gets Relief In 'illegal Entry' Case As Dominica Withdraws Charges

In a major development, Dominica has now withdrawn the case against Mehul Choksi over his "Illegal Entry" into the island nation. Authorities in Dominica have "discontinued the proceedings” against the fugitive diamantaire in the case regarding his entry into the nation, which he had earlier contested as being an abduction. Choksi had claimed that he was abducted and taken to the island nation from Antigua and Barbuda.

Dominica's decision to withdraw the case comes as a big boost for the fugitive diamantaire as his contention against the case now stands. The decision to withdraw the proceedings was conveyed by Dominica’s director of public prosecutions to the magistrate court in Roseau. The case doesn’t have direct contact with his case being proceeded in India.

Mehul Choksi case

Choksi, wanted by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate in connection with Rs 13, 500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, went missing from Antigua and Barbuda and was mysteriously found in Dominica last year. He was then granted bail by the Dominica High Court on medical grounds and he had flown back to Antigua in July 2021. Following this, the Antigua Royal police held an investigation and their report hinted that it was a case of abduction, as claimed by the diamantaire.

Choksi, while contesting his case against the 'illegal entry' claim, had made claims that he was abducted from Antigua on May 23 by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian men. It is pertinent to note that Choksi has been staying in Antigua and Barbuda since 2018 after he took the citizenship of the nation using the Citizenship by Investment Programme. Later, India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018. Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne commenced the process of revoking his citizenship on 14 October 2019.

CBI files fresh FIR against Choksi for allegedly defrauding IFCI

In more trouble for the PNB fraud case accused, Mehul Choksi, the CBI registered a fresh case against him and others on April 30 for allegedly defrauding Industrial Finance Corporation of India Ltd. (IFCI). Basically, IFCI Mumbai's Assistant General Manager (Law) Yamini Das had filed a complaint with the CBI on 24 November 2020, accusing Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GGL), its Director Mehul Choksi, 4 valuers and others of indulging in a criminal conspiracy to cheat the corporation. The GGL through Choksi induced IFCI to sanction a corporate loan of Rs 25 crore in March 2016 in order to meet its long-term working capital requirement.

(Image: Republic)