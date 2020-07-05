MEITY To Block 40 Websites Of 'unlawful' SFJ On MHA Recommendation Under IT ACT, 2000

After declaring nine persons associated with the Khalistan movement as 'designated terrorists' on Wednesday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), on Home Ministry's recommendation has issued an order for blocking 40 websites of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) organisations.

Terming it as an 'unlawful organization' under the Unlawful Activities Protection Act 1967 (UAPA), the MHA informed that the SFJ had launched a campaign for registering supporters for its cause. The MEITY has issued the blocking order under section 69 of the I.T. Act, 2000.

The I.T Act of 2000 provides a legal framework for electronic governance by recognizing electronic records and digital signatures. The act also defines cybercrimes and prescribes penalties. In 2008, the act for amended and penalized sending 'offensive messages.' The amendment also provided authorities the power of 'interception or monitoring or decryption of any information through any computer resource'

9 persons declared designated terrorists

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, July 1, declared 9 persons associated with the Khalistan movement as 'designated terrorists' under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. These individuals were involved in various acts of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and other countries.

As per the Centre, they have been seeking to destabilise the country by trying to revive terrorism in Punjab through their "anti-national" activities. The MHA stated that this reinforced the Narendra Modi government's commitment to strengthening national security. The designated terrorists include individuals operating from Pakistan, Germany, the US, the UK and Canada.

