Members Of Prashant Kishor-led I-PAC Granted Unconditional Bail By Tripura Police

Bringing to end the tussle between the BJP-ruled Tripura government and Mamata Banerjee's poll strategy team, a local court in the state on Thursday granted unconditional anticipatory bail to the detained I-PAC members. However, each member has been directed to give a bail guarantee bond amount of Rs 10000.

A 23-member I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) team was detained at Agartala airport by Tripura police on Wednesday, citing COVID violations. I-PAC, which is Mamata Banerjee's poll strategist, had arrived in Agartala for a political assessment ahead of state polls in 2023.

"The outsiders - around 22 people - were roaming around in various places. Since COVID restrictions are in place, we are inquiring to verify the reasons behind their arrival and stay in the city. They all underwent COVID tests on Monday, the reports are awaited," Manik Das, Superintendent of Police, West Tripura, was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India after I-PAC members were detained.

On Wednesday, all the 23 members of Kishor's team, which according to Tripura police was under 'quarantine' in Agartala hotel for 48 hours obtained negative results of RT-PCR tests, informed a member from the I-PAC team.

TMC claims Amit Shah- Narendra Modi behind the episode

TMC MP Derek O' Brien who reached Agartala on Thursday, said that his party is ready to take on the BJP beyond Bengal, and alleged that 'threatening and bullying' is the only kind of antics Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah know. "They know that Mamata's Trinamool Congress is ready to take them on, beyond Bengal. This is the only kind of antics they (Modi-Shah) know, threatening and bullying. But we will take them on, head to head," he added.

TMC eyes Tripura re-entry with Mukul Roy's return

Since the return of veteran Mukul Roy's return to TMC, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has been eyeing to make inroads into Tripura yet again. Roy, who had been instrumental in bringing six Congress MLAs to TMC and later to BJP in Tripura in 2016, has allegedly reached out to the rebel MLAs in BJP in June. Reports state many MLAs have been disgruntled with CM Biplab Deb and seek his replacement. Immediately, BJP's top leadership including general secretary BL Santosh and organizing secretary for Northeast Ajay Jamwal rushed to Agartala to meet the MLAs. 32 of 36 BJP MLAs attended the meeting, while others were allegedly poised to quit. BJP wrested Tripura from 25 years of CPM rule in 2018, ushering Biplab Deb's maiden term.