Members Of SCBA Call For Dave's Removal As President On Resolution Against Justice Mishra

On Wednesday, a few members of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) condemned the resolution passed by the lawyers' body against Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra. This comes a few days after the Supreme Court Judge praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a global judicial conference last week.

Soon after the SCBA had sent a communication, signed by its President Dushyant Dave, about a 'resolution' allegedly signed by its several members expressing anguish and concern over the statements of Justice Mishra. However, differences seem to have cropped up within the SCBA as 11 members in a letter, to the secretary of SCBA, have demanded the resignation of SCBA president Dushyant Dave.

"We the undersigned members of this esteemed SCBA were taken aback by the mischievous act of passing the above-said resolution dated February 26 at the behest of President of SCBA showing as if the resolution has the accent and consent of the entire SCBA, when the fact remains that no Executive Committee meeting was convened despite the request of the Secretary and other members of Executive Committee to discuss this issue in the Executive Committee meeting," the letter read.

'Act of personal political agenda'

The letter also stated that Dushyant Dave's conduct was 'an act of maligning the image and reputation of the Apex Bar'. The signatories said that they viewed the "impugned act very seriously and construe this as an act of advancing personal political agenda of President as also settling of score with a particular judge".

"In view of aforesaid facts and circumstances, it is incumbent upon your good office to seriously give consideration to the use of the majority of the members of the bar, including the undersigned members and consider the following resolutions by convening a general body meeting forthwith," the letter read.

The resolutions that the signatories urged to consider was to strongly condemn the unauthorised resolution and to immediately withdraw the same. They also stated that they demanded the removal of Dushyant Dave from the post of President of SCBA for trying to use the office of SCBA for political agendas.

