Mentally Unstable Youth Attacks Two Schoolboys In Delhi's Narela

Two minor schoolboys and a youth sustained injuries after a stabbing incident in Delhi's Narela area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Ramdev Chowk. According to the police, they received a PCR call that two boys were attacked with a knife by a man at Ramdev Chowk.

The incident took place when the accused, identified as 23-year-old Vinay, went on stabbing spree without any provocation. The accused is said to be mentally unstable.

An 11-year-old school student sustained an injury on his back near his left shoulder, while another minor, a passerby who intervened to protect the 11-year-old from Vinay, suffered multiple injuries on his head, face and hand, said police.

Locals present at the spot thrashed the accused, leaving him injured. All three have been admitted to SRC Hospital and their condition is reported to be stable. A medico-legal case (MLC) of the victims has been conducted.

The police said that there was no specific reason for the stabbing incident and that further legal action would be initiated.