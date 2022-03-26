Last Updated:

Meth Tablets Worth Over Rs 1.5cr Seized In Mizoram

At least 50,000 illegal tablets of Methamphetamine, worth over Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, have been seized at a village on the Mizoram-Tripura border, police said on Saturday.

Methamphetamine is a potent central nervous system stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug and less commonly as a second-line treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity.

The contraband was being transported in a truck bearing Tripura's registration number when the vehicle was intercepted near a check post at Kanhmun village on Friday, the police said. 

